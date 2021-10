DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Rep. Ayanna Pressley claims that abortion prohibitions are ‘rooted in patriarchy and white supremacy.’

Wait until Pressley discovers Margaret Sanger…

Related: Don’t know much biology: AOC Tells OBGYN That She Doesn’t Know What She’s Talking About.

As Glenn has joked, getting AOC and the rest of “the squad” elected was Roger Stone’s last and greatest political dirty trick.