September 28, 2021

GOD AND MAN AT ALBANY:

● Watch: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Proclaims Unvaccinated People ‘Aren’t Listening to God.’

● COVID-19 vaccines are ‘from God to us,’ N.Y. governor tells Brooklyn megachurch.

● New York Gov. Hochul tells Christian worshippers: ‘God wants you to be vaccinated.’

● NY Gov. Hochul says vaccines are ‘from God,’ sends out her own ‘apostles’ to push jabs.

I prefer American socialists to be a bit more secular. And as Jim Geraghty notes, “At this hour, despite the governor declaring that everyone in the state must listen to God and do as God wants, there is no complaint from Americans United for Separation of Church and State.”