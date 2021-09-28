September 28, 2021

JOEL KOTKIN: Never Going Back: What if they Opened the Office and Nobody Came? “Things could get ugly as some $2 trillion in commercial real estate debt becomes due by 2025, particularly in large, transit dependent central business districts, reflecting in part reluctance among commuters to ride public conveyances. This is a world-wide phenomenon—occurring in New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London, and other financial centers—and accompanied by a marked decline in business travel, with conventions and meetings particularly devastated. . . . Demographer Wendell Cox shows that, despite the considerable spread to less crowded areas over the past year, areas with the highest urban densities, in spite of their lockdowns, have experienced two times or more overall adjusted Covid fatalities, after more than one year of draconian social distancing regulationsthat eliminated much of downtown employment and cut mass transit use by up to 90 percent. Car-dominated places, where people can more easily afford space, have lower infection and fatality rates; if other pandemics follow, as many suspect, memories of the recent hegira will remain.”

Flashback: Coronavirus lessons on density, mass transit, bureaucracy and censorship: They kill. Plus: “Much of the fight against the coronavirus has also involved a fight against bureaucrats dead set on making things worse.”