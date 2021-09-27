September 27, 2021

«
STARLINK UPDATE: Here’s what I got just now, pretty typical:

Generally, speeds have been pretty stable — sometimes a bit higher than this, up to about 300mbps plus a little occasionally, seldom below 120mbps though occasionally dipping down to 60-70 in a storm. Upload speeds seem to have been edging up, and ping times edging down overall, probably because of increasing numbers of satellites.

Overall, much better performance than my wired Comcast/Xfiniti service, though certainly not as good as you’d get with a fiber connection. On the other hand, won’t go out when someone digs up the fiber (as happened to a friend of mine the other day) and won’t go out in a blackout extended enough to outlast the battery backups in the various cable-system electronics.

It’s really designed for rural customers, of course, who can’t get fiber or cable. I’m just in on the beta test because it’s cool.

