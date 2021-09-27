September 27, 2021

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: John Hinckley, Who Shot President Reagan, to Be Granted Unconditional Release. “The Justice Department agreed to a settlement but will monitor Hinckley for nine months to ensure he remains mentally stable, as he will be living on his own for the first time in about 40 years and because one of his primary doctors is set to retire and dissolve Hinckley’s therapy group. The department said it would file a motion with the court before June if it had new concerns, according to NPR.”