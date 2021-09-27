September 27, 2021

MEDIA FINALLY NAILS BIDEN ADMIN ON FALSE CBP STORY, ASKS WHY THEY DON’T HAVE WALL:

Mayorkas finally got a rather obvious and long overdue question from the media. Fox’s Chris Wallace asked him why weren’t they building a wall to stop an obvious stream of people crossing, as happened in Del Rio? Suddenly, Wallace realized when he saw the pictures, how the wall can have great utility. “It is the policy of this administration: we do not agree with the building of the wall,” Mayorkas said. “The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions.” Apparently entering illegally is a “proud tradition” to the Biden administration.

As David Frum tweeted in 2018 regarding the left hurling the F-bomb at the Trump administration, “If liberals insist that enforcing borders is a job only fascists will do, then voters will hire fascists to do the job liberals won’t.” And American voters on the right have gotten used to be called fascists at election time for over 70 years. (By those wishing to impose socialism on a national scale, curiously enough.)

“It is the policy of this administration: we do not agree with the building of the wall,” might be very good GOP soundbite material for the midterms and/or the presidential election cycle.