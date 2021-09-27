September 27, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The Collapse of Biden’s World.

The fate of large parts of the U.S. economy consequently depends not on regulatory actions in Washington but on bureaucratic decisions in China. The global world that Joe Biden had hoped to inherit is falling apart right under him, like a comedy car shedding its parts as it rattles down the road. As Niall Stanage of the Hill put it, “President Biden’s biggest vulnerability isn’t any single issue. It’s the risk that he could be seen as losing control of events.”

The dissolution of the landscape means the Biden administration isn’t plagued by any one malady anymore but by multiple organ failure.