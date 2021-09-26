September 26, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: That NYC teacher vax mandate is back on hold. “Since this story is getting little to no traction in the mainstream media, we’re left with the same question that should have been being asked from the beginning. Where is the outrage over this? Aren’t these teachers ‘endangering the vaccinated’ and standing in the way of “following the science?” This mandate was put in place by New York City’s Democratic Mayor and is in line with the Democratic President’s recent orders. Why aren’t progressive Democrats and their faithful stenographers in the liberal media setting their hair on fire over this?”