September 25, 2021

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: CDC Overrules Own Advisors on Pfizer Booster for High-Risk Workers. “In a rare move, CDC overruled the recommendations of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) regarding who should get a booster of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty). In a statement released early Friday, the agency said those at high risk of occupational exposure, such as healthcare workers, may receive the Pfizer booster shot at least 6 months after the two-dose primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. On Thursday, the ACIP voted 6-9 against recommending a booster in this population.”