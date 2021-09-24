September 24, 2021

RIGGED: Maricopa County GOP audit confirms Biden 2020 victory in Arizona.

While the media is claiming that the audit report confirms Biden’s victory, it does not. “There are sufficient discrepancies among the different systems that, in conjunction with some of our findings, suggest that the delta between the Presidential candidates is very close to the potential margin‐of‐error for the election,” the audit summary explains.

Here is a table showing the discrepancies and other issues found by the audit team and the number of ballots impacted. However, the audit team notes that no single finding would necessarily favor a single candidate. “In many cases there could be legitimate and legal votes within the Ballots Impact amount.”

Why do these matter? Because, according to the state-certified results, Joe Biden barely won the state by a 10,457-vote margin. The tiny margin of victory in the state-certified results means that these discrepancies are very troubling. There were 42,727 impacted ballots ranked as “high” or “critical” severity—that’s four times the certified margin of victory. If you include “medium” severity discrepancies, there were 53,214 impacted ballots—more than five times the certified margin of victory. Overall, there were 57,734 impacted ballots.

These findings don’t prove fraud, but certainly demonstrate the potential for fraud. And these impacted ballots have not been vetted.

So, has Joe Biden’s victory been proven? Not in the least. The truth is, we’ll never know the truth about how many ballots were impacted. Of course, the mainstream media knows this, which is why, deep down in CNN’s report about the audit, it laments that the draft report “shows that Cyber Ninjas and their subcontractors are still seeking ways to cast doubt on the election,” pointing to the thousands of ballots flagged.

The bottom line: The number of ballots impacted by discrepancies far exceeds Biden’s margin of victory in the state. Both sides of this debate will claim the report validates their position, but in truth, without proper vetting of the impacted ballots, we’ll never know if the election results were legitimate.