THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: NYT Removes Line Saying AOC Changed Iron Dome Vote Because of “Influential Lobbyists and Rabbis.”

However: “So… you know how we’ve all been saying that the [Times] edited—stealth edited, but still—its ugly language about ‘rabbis’ are responsible for smothering AOC’s principles? That’s only partially true. Readers of the print edition still learn about the nefarious rabbis.”