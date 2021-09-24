September 24, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
SCIENCE, UNSETTLED: Fossil footprints show humans in North America more than 21,000 years ago: The footprints, the earliest firm evidence for humans in the Americas, show that people must have arrived here before the last Ice Age.
