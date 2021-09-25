«
September 25, 2021

SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! Viral video shows two students studying before wokies harass them over “Police Lives Matter” sticker, tell them to leave “our space” because they’re “white” and “racist.”

