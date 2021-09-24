September 24, 2021
STACEY LENNOX: Kids and Immunity: 15 Months Later, Banned Doctors Are Vindicated. “This is another cautionary tale about suppressing scientific debate. Now consider the other things we aren’t allowed to talk about.”
