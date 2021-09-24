«
»

September 24, 2021

STACEY LENNOX: Kids and Immunity: 15 Months Later, Banned Doctors Are Vindicated. “This is another cautionary tale about suppressing scientific debate. Now consider the other things we aren’t allowed to talk about.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:17 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.