September 25, 2021
GREAT ORATORS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. To borrow an old recurring leitmotif of James Taranto, when he was writing the Wall Street Journal’s Best of the Web Today:
● “One man with courage makes a majority.” — attributed to Andrew Jackson.
● “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt.
● “The buck stops here.” — Harry S. Truman.
● “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy.
● Swapping diesel busses out for electric busses would “change the circumstance on boom boom boom.” — Joe Biden.