September 24, 2021

CAM EDWARDS: Dems Slip Red Flag Provision Into Military Spending Bill. “The military version of the red flag law proposed by Democrats looks a lot like the civilian version found in more than a dozen states. Without being charged or even accused of a crime, a service member could have their right to possess a firearm taken away from them by a military court, and the subject of the red flag order wouldn’t even have a chance to provide any evidence on their behalf for up to 30 days after the court’s order was issued. The authors of the measure audaciously state that this is ‘sufficient to protect the respondent’s due process rights,’ but I doubt many service members would agree.”