EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: 2024: Trump over Biden by 10 points, Harris by 13. “Just 247 days since President Joe Biden took the keys to the Oval Office, a majority of people appear to want him evicted and former President Donald Trump back. In a stunning turnaround, likely voters today said that given a second chance at Election Day, they’d pick Trump over either Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. And by a country mile.”