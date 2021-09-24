September 24, 2021

BRYAN CAPLAN: Woke is Old. “One of the less charming features of the woke movement is its vocal age prejudice. In conversation, believers have repeatedly appealed to my age and their youth to gain argumentative advantage. I’m tempted, admittedly, to respond in kind. In reality, the young have less insight on political and social issues than their elders. The young themselves agree.”

Hey, it’s the hip, anti-establishment youth who are shouting “Fuck Joe Biden!” at college football games. It’s the young fogeys who are parroting the logans of their elders from 1968.