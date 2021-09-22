«
»

September 22, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office.

—Reuters, February 12th.

The New Hotness? Biden Administration Eyes Guantanamo Bay To Hold Migrants.

Forbes, today.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.