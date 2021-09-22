September 22, 2021
OLD AND BUSTED: Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office.
—Reuters, February 12th.
The New Hotness? Biden Administration Eyes Guantanamo Bay To Hold Migrants.
—Forbes, today.
