September 22, 2021

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Maxine Waters bashes Biden for ‘whipping’ of Haitian migrants and calls it worse than slavery: ‘What the hell are we doing here?!’

“And I want to know in the first place, who is paying these cowboys to do this work? They got to be gotten rid of! They got to be stopped! It cannot go on!” she continued. Waters had previously pushed the false accusation that the Border Patrol agents had used whips on the migrants. For her Wednesday media briefing, she instead said that they had used their reins to whip the migrants away. She also called for the children at the Del Rio encampment that want to come to the U.S. be allowed in immediately. “Let people know that they trying to take us back to slavery days! And worse than that!” she yelled.

But funny thing, on top of all that, is Waters saying that it is “worse than what WE witnessed in slavery.” I know that Waters is bordering on ancient, right up there with the rest of the over-80 Democratic crew like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), but I didn’t know that she was actually so old that she had witnessed slavery which hasn’t been around since 1865. Tell me more, please, Maxine? And she didn’t “witness” what happened in Del Rio either. Because had she “witnessed” it, she would have known there were no whips and no one was whipped.

After Biden’s infamous smear that Mitt Romney would “put you all back in chains” in 2012, Biden deserves everything he’s getting from Waters.

Trump was willing to use sticks, and not just carrots, to ensure cooperation from Mexico and Northern Triangle countries. Morgan cites the importance of Trump’s “commitment that if Mexico didn’t step up he was going to take very specific actions on tariffs. The same thing with the Northern Triangle countries where relief and assistance was temporarily removed until they stood up and did what they needed to do to address this as a regional crisis.” By last year, the former administration official says, “the relationship we had with Mexico was in a very solid place.” The Mexicans had initially been skeptical of the Trump approach but changed their view when it began to show results. “They saw,” he adds, “that suddenly their border towns weren’t overwhelmed. Suddenly their immigration services weren’t overwhelmed.” So the Trump team and its Mexican counterparts had, he continues, “this professional understanding that a little bit of preventative work today would prevent a much bigger problem tomorrow.” Morgan points out that caravans that gathered to our south in 2020 didn’t go through. The Mexicans, Morgan says, “increased their southern border enforcement between them and Guatemala. So, Guatemala stepped up. A lot of the caravans were stopped in Guatemala before they even reached the Guatemala–Mexico border. And those that got through Guatemala, Mexican officials stopped.”

But hey, no mean tweets anymore.

