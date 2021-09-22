September 22, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: Joy Behar Snubs Bill Clinton Accusers: ‘Real Victim’ Was Hillary!

The View co-host Joy Behar callously dismissed the women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault and rape as “so-called victims,” on Wednesday’s show. She went on to passionately argue that Hillary Clinton was “the real victim,” and America, for losing such a worthy would-be president.

The hosts were discussing whether or not Monica Lewinsky should be considered a victim of Bill Clinton and whether he faced any consequences. Talking about his impeachment, Ana Navarro claimed that Democrats would’ve impeached him today, because they “tend to hold themselves and their own accountable and to a higher standard.”