September 23, 2021

BUT OF COURSE: Liberal Group Includes Call to ‘Shoot Republicans’ in Letter to FCC.. A left-wing group funded by the Center for American Progress and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations submitted a letter to the government that advocated for murdering Republicans. Free Press, a well-funded liberal group that aims to “reshape media” in the United States, sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission that included the question: ‘Are we going to have to shoot Republican[s] to reclaim our democracy?'”

“Our democracy” is a leftist code phrase that means “untrammeled power for the left.” So the answer is yes, but be careful — they may shoot back.

