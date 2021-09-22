«
»

September 22, 2021

REMEMBER ‘WRONG-WAY FELDMAN?’ No, probably not, but the guys at Issues & Insights do and they suggest “Wrong-Way Biden” is now the appropriate title for the guy in the White House who appears to also be lost in the clouds.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:58 pm
