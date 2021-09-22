«
September 22, 2021

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE:

● Shot: Meghan McCain: Who knew Biden would turn out to be this awful?

—Ed Morrissey, Hot Air, today.

● Chaser: Meghan McCain talks to Joe Biden ‘all the time.’

—CNN, August 2nd, 2018.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
