September 22, 2021
BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE:
● Shot: Meghan McCain: Who knew Biden would turn out to be this awful?
—Ed Morrissey, Hot Air, today.
● Chaser: Meghan McCain talks to Joe Biden ‘all the time.’
—CNN, August 2nd, 2018.
BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE:
● Shot: Meghan McCain: Who knew Biden would turn out to be this awful?
—Ed Morrissey, Hot Air, today.
● Chaser: Meghan McCain talks to Joe Biden ‘all the time.’
—CNN, August 2nd, 2018.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.