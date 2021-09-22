September 22, 2021

THE WHEELS ARE COMING OFF THE CLOWN CAR: White House Reporters File Formal Complaint Against Biden For Refusing To Answer Questions. “The entire editorial component of the U.S. pool went immediately into Jen Psaki’s office to register a formal complaint that no American reporters were recognized for questions in the president’s Oval Office, and that wranglers loudly shouted over the president as he seemed to give an answer to Ed O’Keefe’s question about the situation at the Southern Border.”