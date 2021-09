FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! NO, NOT THAT SCIENCE! Heads Explode Over Florida’s New Surgeon General.

Has anyone noticed that Ron DeSantis is basically operating as a sort of shadow counter-president?

Plus: “Meanwhile, the media have decided that a bunch of know-nothing journalism majors have more knowledge of COVID than a tenured professor who got his medical degree from Harvard.” Credentials really matter, except when the narrative is in peril.