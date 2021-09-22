September 22, 2021

LOW-FAT DAIRY IS OVERRATED: Sticking to low-fat dairy may not be the only heart healthy option, study shows. “New research amongst the world’s biggest consumers of dairy foods has shown that those with higher intakes of dairy fat—measured by levels of fatty acids in the blood—had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those with low intakes. Higher intakes of dairy fat were not associated with an increased risk of death.”

They told us the dietary science was settled.