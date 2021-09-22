September 22, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Black Lives Matter wants to ‘cancel Carmine’s’ and no one can tell the truth.

In a city that was inflamed by protests over inequity and racism in the summer of 2020, it’s amazing that so little conversation ensued over the obvious bias of this vaccine mandate. As of today, only 38% of Black New Yorkers are vaccinated.

The fact that over 60% of the Black community in New York City can’t eat inside Carmine’s is, of course, discrimination. But it’s not discrimination by Carmine’s. It was forced on them by an out-to-lunch Mayor Bill de Blasio and a complacent city that does not question directives that make no sense.

Restaurants were never a major spreader of COVID. And if you’re vaccinated, why do you care if others are not?