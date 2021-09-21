September 21, 2021

MARK JUDGE: Rubin Is Not Good for the Jennifers: The WaPo NeverTrump columnist is a sexist stereotype, come to life. “Jennifer Rubin is not an ideologue. She is an emotive teenager. A Marxist, for instance, is someone with a deadly serious worldview. Rubin, the Washington Post columnist, is a middle-schooler picking her favorite and most hated boy bands.”

Plus: “The irony of Resistance is that Rubin attempts to celebrate women while depicting them as emotive, irrational and dangerous to democracy.”