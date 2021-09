SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO GET OUT: Jeffrey Carter: A Handy Guide To Moving From A High-Tax State To A Low-Tax State. “As my friend observed, most people don’t mind paying some money for good government services. But what I also have observed is that the highest tax states also have the worst infrastructure and services. . . . The trickle that was leaving high tax states has become a river. Nowhere in the country is untouched by it.”