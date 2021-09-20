September 20, 2021

THE NEW SPACE RACE: China moon rock studies include fusion energy analysis, volcanic history. “Several science institutions in China are now studying rocks collected from the moon by the Chang’e 5 mission for research that includes evaluating the material as a potential source of fusion power. . . . The Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology is now studying a 50-milligram sample of lunar rocks to look for an isotope called helium-3. Helium-3 has been promoted as a potential fuel in future nuclear fusion power plants. While extremely rare on Earth, helium-3 is thought to be more abundant on the moon, with the isotope delivered into the unprotected lunar surface by the solar wind, a constant stream of material flowing off the sun and across the solar system.”