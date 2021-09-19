September 19, 2021

RULES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: More COVID-19 Hypocrisy: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Partied Maskless at a Jazz Club. “Breed is in good company of course: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has repeatedly attended events while unmasked—including a birthday party and a wedding—despite her own orders forcing masks on citizens in a variety of unnecessary circumstances. When D.C. gyms asked if they could require vaccination instead of masks, the city said no. As Monday’s Met Gala made abundantly clear, mask mandates are for the commoners. The ruling class is doing whatever they want.”

Pics and video of this superspreader event at the link.