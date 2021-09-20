September 20, 2021

I’D MISSED THIS ONE LAST WEEK, BUT IT MIGHT REVEAL COLORADO’S CURRENT MOOD: GOP slams leading state Democrats who bailed on President Biden’s visit.

What Coloradans didn’t see during President Biden’s Colorado visit on Tuesday is even more important than the slurred, awkward speech he stumbled through at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada.

Missing at the wildly unpopular president’s side were U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, the dean of the state’s Democrat delegation.

It’s not that they don’t support Biden’s mission to spend trillions of your taxpayer dollars to enact AOC’s Green New Deal, because they do.