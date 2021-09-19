September 19, 2021
I WON’T BE HAPPY UNTIL THESE JOBS ARE 1/2 WOMEN: The risk of death for loggers is more than 30 times higher than for all U.S. workers. Tree care workers also encounter hazards at rates far higher than a typical worker.
I WON’T BE HAPPY UNTIL THESE JOBS ARE 1/2 WOMEN: The risk of death for loggers is more than 30 times higher than for all U.S. workers. Tree care workers also encounter hazards at rates far higher than a typical worker.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.