«
»

September 19, 2021

I WON’T BE HAPPY UNTIL THESE JOBS ARE 1/2 WOMEN: The risk of death for loggers is more than 30 times higher than for all U.S. workers. Tree care workers also encounter hazards at rates far higher than a typical worker.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.