September 18, 2021

“FUCK JOE BIDEN” CHANTS ARE EVERYWHERE:

UPDATE:

The left always shows you what it’s afraid of. And they’re afraid of this phenomenon. It shows people aren’t afraid of them, even on college campuses.

And the “legal experts” going on about the dangers of “violent speech” after the four years of actual violence over Trump are hilarious, pathetic, and a disgrace to the profession all at once. Hacks. Or maybe this is a parody. Who can tell anymore?