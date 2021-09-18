September 18, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND THE MEMORY HOLE: Emory newspaper edits 20-year-old article written by Biden nominee.

The Emory University student newspaper edited an article written by the now-U.S. Solicitor General nominee to remove a quote they described as “harmful for some readers.”

Editors at The Emory Wheel, the student newspaper of Emory University, removed a quote given to then-student editor Elizabeth Barchas, whom President Joe Biden nominated to be the U.S. Solicitor General in August.

Elizabeth Barchas now goes by Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar.

“It’s really disappointing because we think we live in such a modern culture but there’s still so many primitive people out there who think violence is an effective way to show anger or prove a point,” then-freshman Justin Karp originally told the Emory Wheel in a now-archived version of their story after the September 11, 2001 attacks. “We’re better than that.”

The article, “Students react to national crisis with disbelief, hope,” was re-published on September 11 and omits the quote provided by Karp, with an editor’s note stating that his words “may be harmful for some readers.”