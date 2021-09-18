September 18, 2021

WELL, THIS IS THE 21st CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Someone Placed a Sports Bet From Space.

You would think someone who’s in space for the first time wouldn’t worry very much about how many points were scored in Thursday night’s football game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants, but Jared Isaacman had a lot on the line.

Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments Inc., paid a vast sum of money to purchase the first all-civilian space flight for his crew and is commanding the Inspiration4 mission until the conclusion of its three-day mission, likely sometime on Saturday. Not content to merely go to space or be part of this historic all-civilian flight, Isaacman brought along 66 pounds of hops that will eventually be used in a limited edition space beer brewed by Samuel Adams. He also figured that as long as he was engaged in risky spaceflight, he might as well risk $8,000 on a couple of sports bets