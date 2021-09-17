September 17, 2021

WELL, OF COURSE. HE’S INCOMPETENT AND TREASONOUS. Howie Carr: Gen. Milley is now the Democrats’ latest crush.

Why is that the most reprehensible person in any big national news story always seems to be from Massachusetts?

C’mon down, Gen. Mark “Thoroughly Modern” Milley, the 63-year-old Winchester-born chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It turns out that last January, in the final days of the Trump administration, this bloated beribboned buffoon phoned the head of the Chinese military, took the proverbial knee and basically begged for absolution for non-existent sins:

“Gen. Li, if we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

In other words, the groveling generalissimo was going to surrender before the war — any war — began.

Never mind that there was no such armed conflict in the works anywhere except in Milley’s unhinged mind.

The fact is, when it came to committing the U.S. military to foreign entanglements, Donald Trump was the least bellicose president since Eisenhower. Apparently Milley, suffering as he did from a full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, never noticed this.

Milley was — and is — far crazier than even the fictional coup-leading general in the old movie Dr. Strangelove, Gen. Jack D. Ripper.

Sadly for Milley, he didn’t get the opportunity to surrender to the Red Chinese. He had to wait seven months before he could preside over the greatest military humiliation the United States has ever endured, in Afghanistan. . . .

Think back in history — what usually happens to a general who conspires with his nation’s foes to defeat his own military.

Usually they’re allowed to smoke a cigarette, after which they are blindfolded and rudely pushed up against a wall …

How is that single phone call alone not disqualifying for the nation’s top uniformed military service member?

But it’s not. Milley is now the Democrats’ latest crush, their flavor of the month. He’s the new Michael Avenatti, the next Robert Mueller.

By the way, Milley is the same guy who just described the Predator drone strike in Kabul last month as a “righteous strike.” Now we find out the dead were not terrorists, but 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children. The driver of the car that was bombed was a worker for a humanitarian nonprofit who’d been picking up not explosives, but water bottles.

Imagine if a Trump general had described such a misguided hit as a righteous strike.