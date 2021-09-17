September 17, 2021

FEMINISTS ARE ALWAYS YAMMERING ABOUT WOMEN’S UNPAID “EMOTIONAL LABOR.” IT’S TIME MEN GOT PAID TOO: China’s hottest new rental service: Men paid to actually listen. “The sessions cost over 400 yuan ($60) each time, but Zheng says they’re worth every cent.”

But note: “Some butlers, meanwhile, privately admit they dislike China’s feminist movement. Though they treat their female customers like royalty at work, several make clear they’re only doing so for money. Junxi hates when women talk about feminism online: ‘They’re too irrational,’ he says.”

Hence the need to be paid. Hey, nobody thinks the Hooters waitresses are listening for free.