September 17, 2021

SCIENCE: Refrigerator blindness: selective loss of visual acuity in association with a common foraging behaviour. “Three male offspring, aged 9–14 years, of one of the authors (M.B.) were observed to experience visual problems profound enough to imply functional blindness. The visual deficit was evident on almost every occasion when any one of the children of this physician went to the refrigerator and opened the door. The acute visual problem encountered was noted to be part of a consistent behaviour pattern, wherein a few seconds after the fridge door was opened a cry would be heard from the affected child of ‘Mum, where’s the milk [or any other item being sought]?’ This vocalization was made without regard to the physician’s distance from the fridge or engagement in any other activity. Shouted directions as to the location of the object only occasionally led to it becoming visible. Even with calm and constructive maternal encouragement and direction the desired object typically would remain unseen until the mother-physician attended the fridge-side and physically identified the precise location of the item.”

This is moderately humorous, and since it’s women making fun of boys it can’t be sexist.