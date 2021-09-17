September 17, 2021
SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Tech syllabus apologizes for instructor’s White skin.
Seems like it might create a hostile educational environment on account of race.
SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Tech syllabus apologizes for instructor’s White skin.
Seems like it might create a hostile educational environment on account of race.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.