September 17, 2021

SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Tech syllabus apologizes for instructor’s White skin.

Seems like it might create a hostile educational environment on account of race.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
