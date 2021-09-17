September 17, 2021

SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: Facebook Blocks Ad For Song Critical of Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal. “The social media giant twice prohibited Five For Fighting’s John Ondrasik from purchasing an ad to promote his new single ‘Blood On My Hands.’ Facebook claimed the song, which slams the Biden administration for abandoning hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies, ‘violated their policy on either politics or social issues.’ The song singles out Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.”