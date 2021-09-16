September 16, 2021
TIME MAGAZINE’S AIRHEADS OF THE YEAR:
Time contends that the prince and former actress, who specialize in the cringe-inducing regurgitation of every trendy puerile progressive societal grievance they hear, “not only prompted deep re-appraisals of British society and the monarchy’s place within it, but have also catalyzed essential conversations on topics from mental health to misinformation.” This might come as a surprise to Time editors, but the British have been re-appraising the monarchy’s role for quite some time! Ask Robert Fitzwalter or Johnny Rotten. Of course, Time is in the business of selling magazines — just as People and Us are. There’s nothing at all wrong with it. But there’s no reason anyone should take the publication seriously anymore. As Walter Kirn notes, Time is alive in name, but its “original, defining mission — grounding the American mind in a moderate, shared reality — is dead.”
To be fair, Time’s “original defining mission” died in the late 1960s.
Henry Luce, the son of Presbyterian missionaries to China, who created Time magazine in 1923, and who sided with Chiang Kai-shek during China’s communist revolution, has rolled over many times in his grave learning this news.