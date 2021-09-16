September 16, 2021

EVERYTHING SEEMINGLY IS SPINNING OUT OF CONTROL: Nicki Minaj Suspended From Twitter After Announcing She’s Taking Enlarged Testicle Crusade to the White House.

Nicki Minaj said she was suspended from Twitter on Wednesday night, shortly after she posted a series of tweets regarding her claims about Covid-19 vaccination side-effects. In one of the Wednesday tweets, Minaj said she had been invited to the White House to discuss her concerns.

The rapper has faced criticism this week for disseminating a rumor that the friend of her cousin in Trinidad and Tobago became “impotent” and “his testicles became swollen” after taking the vaccine.

When asked about the rumor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said they were baseless.

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” Fauci said.

Trinidad’s health minister was also forced to dispel the rumor. He lamented that “so much time” was wasted fact-checking the claim.