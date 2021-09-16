«
September 16, 2021

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: California, You Blew It Again.

Not only did California Gov. Gavin Newsom survive the recall election, the vote margin was tilted so far in his favor by Wednesday morning that he’s likely to see the results as a mandate to issue another round of harsh pandemic rules. What is certain is that he will consider it a signal to press the Blue State agenda that’s made California a miserable experience for so many.

And here we go! LA County to Require Proof of Vaccine for Customers and Employees of Bars, Nightclubs, Sporting Events.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:14 am
