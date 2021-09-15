September 15, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Hudson mayor: School board should resign over material suggesting kids write about sex, drinking. “The Hudson mayor is asking all five school board members to resign or face possible criminal charges over high school course material that he said a judge called ‘child pornography.’ . . . One speaker said he was ‘appalled’ by the content and requested that cameras be put into the classroom so parents could monitor what is being taught to their children. Another speaker said the material was ‘disgusting” and that it amounted to “grooming.'”

I’m not convinced that this material actually rises to the level of child pornography — nothing in this story actually suggests that — but it’s just another illustration of how out of touch with parents public schools have gotten. Best to send the money to parents and students, rather than to out-of-touch educrats who will use it to advance their own agendas.