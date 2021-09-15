September 15, 2021

BLOWBACK: AOC slapped with ethics complaint for accepting free Met Gala tickets. “Although House rules allow members to accept free tickets to charity events directly from event organizers, Jones argues that the Met Gala doesn’t count because the guest list is curated by a private company, media giant Condé Nast.”

Anna Wintour, who’s a Met Trustee, works for Condé Nast, but if Condé Nast is paying for the tickets I don’t think her relationship matters. Sure, nothing will come of it, but it’s fun to watch.

If I were a member of Congress I’d introduce a bill capping deductibility of event tickets at $1000. Tax the rich!