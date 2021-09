COLORADO REDISTRICTING: New Maps Paint Colorado Blue. “More subtly, given the current trends, both Districts 4 and 5 are poised to swing to Democrats in the long run. District 4 will cross its inflection point in 2024 and District 5 will cross its inflection point in 2026. This means that come 2026 this map would most likely result in only one Republican holding Congressional office in Colorado, in CD-3.”