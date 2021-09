HMMM: Richard Grenell Calls Report About Milley Helping the Chinese ‘Gossip and Innuendo:’ “Bob Woodward has become the Michael Wolff of Washington, DC. It’s hard to believe anything the two of them write. Trump isn’t a war starter and I don’t believe Milley thought he was.”

