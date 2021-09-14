September 14, 2021

YOU WANT TAR AND FEATHERS AND GUILLOTINES? THIS IS HOW YOU GET TAR AND FEATHERS AND GUILLOTINES: Fed-up Sarasota County school board bans criticism of members. “At a meeting last week, Vice Chairwoman Jane Goodwin — standing in for Chairwoman Shirley Brown, who lost control of the meeting — directed police to remove citizens who criticized specific elected officials during the public comment period, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.”

They can be reached here. Their group photo seems rather Karenish. There’s only one man.

Our political class increasingly seems to think it shouldn’t have to care what voters think. That’s how you turn voters into protesters, rioters, and revolutionaries.